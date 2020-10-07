ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

A number of analysts have commented on ABR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1,431.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 17.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 18.10 and a quick ratio of 18.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $15.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

