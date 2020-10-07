Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $0.90 to $1.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

NYSE CCO opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $314.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 124,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $115,857.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,647,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 383,472 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,717,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 187,488 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,195,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,986 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

