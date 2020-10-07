Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTI. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 166.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 21.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 824,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 144,631 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 59.2% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 61,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTI opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69. The company has a market cap of $56.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

