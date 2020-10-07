Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.37. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,734,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 188,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 409,910 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 112.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

