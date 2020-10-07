Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

CUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Cameron Gray purchased 5,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,087,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Colin Sandercock sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at $471,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,299 shares of company stock worth $526,046. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,198.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 137,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 67.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 58,279 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 76.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 38,272 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 4.1% in the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $463.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 987.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

