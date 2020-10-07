Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.
CUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.
In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Cameron Gray purchased 5,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,087,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Colin Sandercock sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at $471,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,299 shares of company stock worth $526,046. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Cue Biopharma stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $463.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 987.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.
About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.
