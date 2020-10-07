Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOY. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Spin Master from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$28.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.09 million and a P/E ratio of 92.69. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$9.73 and a 12-month high of C$42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.26) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$389.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$339.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 1.0016874 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.