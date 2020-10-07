Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCBFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.08. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.74.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

