Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

HESM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 2.58. Hess Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.76 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $150,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

