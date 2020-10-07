ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $29,478.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,386 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 32,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 41.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,192,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 349,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 37.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 64.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $2,977,000. 56.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADMA opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 6.75. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $208.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.96.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 164.90% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. The company had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

