Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUNMF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $6.59.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $533.30 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.14%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

