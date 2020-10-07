Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APTX shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 5.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth $574,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 49.15% and a negative net margin of 1,764.55%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

