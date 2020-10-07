Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $1.89, but opened at $1.20. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 269,427 shares traded.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Roth Capital lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 766,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $98.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.85.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.79% and a negative net margin of 1,596.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

