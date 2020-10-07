EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $342.00 to $369.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. EPAM Systems traded as high as $341.09 and last traded at $338.97, with a volume of 16040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $333.78.

EPAM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $349.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.36.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $1,064,667.50. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total transaction of $162,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,245.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $4,315,494. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 34.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,466,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,537,000 after buying an additional 894,171 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 49.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 626,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,271,000 after buying an additional 208,349 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 18.3% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 873,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,272,000 after buying an additional 135,016 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.3% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 482,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,670,000 after buying an additional 112,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 217.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 157,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,323,000 after purchasing an additional 108,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.11 and its 200-day moving average is $255.11. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

