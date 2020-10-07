Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$27.00 to C$29.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Great-West Lifeco traded as high as C$25.43 and last traded at C$27.48, with a volume of 556405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.09.

GWO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.55.

The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 17.02, a current ratio of 20.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$19.71 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc will post 3.0288333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

