Trex (NYSE:TREX) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $62.50 to $65.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Trex traded as high as $78.61 and last traded at $76.90, with a volume of 15099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.58.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TREX. B. Riley upped their target price on Trex from $50.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Trex to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Trex from $49.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.71.

Get Trex alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Trex by 36.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth approximately $890,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Trex by 15.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Trex during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Trex by 2.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $220.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.21 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.