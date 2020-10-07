Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Trading Up 27.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s share price was up 27.5% during trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $9.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chromadex traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 3,147,723 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 725% from the average daily volume of 381,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Chromadex by 46.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Chromadex by 123.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Chromadex by 92.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Chromadex during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chromadex during the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $319.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chromadex Corp will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

