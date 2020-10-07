Olin (NYSE:OLN) Trading 5.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Olin traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.30. 5,744,995 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 3,103,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Olin for the third quarter of 2020 have moved up over the past month. The company's strategic investment in the IT project is expected to provide annual cost savings. The Lake City contract will also drive the Winchester unit. The company also remains committed to boost shareholders' returns. However, the company's Chlor Alkali & Vinyls and Epoxy segments are facing headwinds from challenging pricing and demand environment. Olin faces weakness in caustic soda and ethylene dichloride pricing, which is affecting its margins. Softer demand in automotive, oil & gas and industrial coatings markets are also hurting epoxy resin volumes and prices. Weak demand and pricing are likely to continue in the third quarter. High debt level is also a concern. Olin has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

Get Olin alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OLN. ValuEngine cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Olin from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.94.

In other news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton acquired 8,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,779.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,114.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $326,242 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Olin by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the second quarter valued at $1,100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 40.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,878 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 49,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Olin during the second quarter valued at $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. Analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.