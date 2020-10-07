Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Price Down 5.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday after Maxim Group lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $18.00. The stock traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $12.11. 942,209 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 851,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MESO. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 528.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 242.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mesoblast limited will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

