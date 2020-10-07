Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Down 5.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research lowered their price target on the stock to $39.50. The company traded as low as $45.15 and last traded at $45.86. 654,860 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 518,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.58.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HIBB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.58.

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $57,798.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,237. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 66,563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 632,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 63,259 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 309,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 94,619 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $758.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $441.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.43 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

