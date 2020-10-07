Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Receiving Extremely Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Airbus earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of EADSF stock opened at $78.01 on Wednesday. Airbus has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $154.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.75 and a 200-day moving average of $72.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EADSF shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank cut shares of Airbus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

