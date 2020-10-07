PainReform Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:PRFX) Quiet Period Set To End on October 12th

PainReform’s (NASDAQ:PRFX) quiet period is set to end on Monday, October 12th. PainReform had issued 2,500,000 shares in its public offering on September 1st. The total size of the offering was $20,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. During PainReform’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ PRFX opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. PainReform has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

Get PainReform alerts:

About PainReform

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of pain in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a product based on local anesthetic ropivacaine, which completed Phase II clinical study in hernia repair. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Herzeliya, Israel.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for PainReform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PainReform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.