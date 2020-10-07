iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares to Split on Monday, October 19th

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, October 19th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, September 18th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $247.61 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $145.46 and a 52 week high of $252.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $765,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,160,000 after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PainReform Ltd.’s Quiet Period Set To End on October 12th
PainReform Ltd.’s Quiet Period Set To End on October 12th
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Shares to Split on Monday, October 19th
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Shares to Split on Monday, October 19th
Iovance Biotherapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Iovance Biotherapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Call Options
Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Call Options
Traders Purchase Large Volume of ProShares UltraShort Financials Call Options
Traders Purchase Large Volume of ProShares UltraShort Financials Call Options
Toronto-Dominion Bank Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Toronto-Dominion Bank Target of Unusually High Options Trading


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report