iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares to Split on Monday, October 19th

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, October 19th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, September 18th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $247.61 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $145.46 and a 52 week high of $252.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $765,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,160,000 after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

