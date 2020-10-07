Iovance Biotherapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 10,043 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 340% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,282 call options.
Several analysts have recently commented on IOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.91.
IOVA stock opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.97.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.
