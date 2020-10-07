Iovance Biotherapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 10,043 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 340% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,282 call options.

Several analysts have recently commented on IOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

IOVA stock opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

