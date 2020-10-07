Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,402 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average volume of 3,601 call options.
NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $116.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.50.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,079,578,000 after buying an additional 2,016,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,082,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,092,000 after purchasing an additional 121,299 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,548,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,964,000 after purchasing an additional 185,429 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 312.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,499,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
