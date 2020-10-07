Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,402 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average volume of 3,601 call options.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $116.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.50.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,079,578,000 after buying an additional 2,016,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,082,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,092,000 after purchasing an additional 121,299 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,548,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,964,000 after purchasing an additional 185,429 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 312.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,499,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

