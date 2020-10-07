Traders Purchase Large Volume of ProShares UltraShort Financials Call Options (NYSEARCA:SKF)

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,661 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,272% compared to the typical daily volume of 194 call options.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Financials stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) by 2,655.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of ProShares UltraShort Financials worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ProShares UltraShort Financials alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Financials stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82.

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.