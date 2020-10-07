Toronto-Dominion Bank Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,248 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 400% compared to the typical volume of 1,249 call options.

TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BofA Securities cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. CIBC began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 396.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $47,000. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TD opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.21. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $58.40. The firm has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.589 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

