TheStreet Upgrades National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) to B

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NNN. B. Riley lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.61. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.84 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 35.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 84,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 40,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.