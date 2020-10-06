TheStreet Upgrades National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) to B

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NNN. B. Riley lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.
Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.61. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 84,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 40,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.
