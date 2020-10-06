Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IOVA. BidaskClub upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.45.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.