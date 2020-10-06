Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IOVA. BidaskClub upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.45.
NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.
