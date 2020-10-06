Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.38.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $117.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.92 and a beta of 1.54. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $183.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $123,115.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,813.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $206,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock worth $24,208,483. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,515,000 after buying an additional 136,257 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 4.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,715,000 after buying an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 211.6% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 427,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,673,000 after buying an additional 290,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,943,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 215.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after buying an additional 196,776 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

