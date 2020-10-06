Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Santo J. Costa Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Santo J. Costa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 673,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 46.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,524.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 208,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 195,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

