Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Santo J. Costa Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Santo J. Costa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ CYTK opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.48.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 673,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 46.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,524.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 208,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 195,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.
Cytokinetics Company Profile
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.
