First PREMIER Bank Sells 130 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,591,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,409,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,570,000 after purchasing an additional 849,474 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,963,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,010,000 after purchasing an additional 227,059 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK opened at $81.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $205.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.07.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.