First PREMIER Bank Decreases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

First PREMIER Bank reduced its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,640 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,585,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

