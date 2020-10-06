First PREMIER Bank Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 84.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,378 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF comprises about 1.1% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHDG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 125.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the second quarter worth about $654,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000.

NYSEARCA PHDG opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

