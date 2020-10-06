First PREMIER Bank Buys 3,858 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,146,000. Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 118,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 35,928 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,801,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13.

