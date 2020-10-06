Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.0% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.60, for a total value of $20,161,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,345,834 shares in the company, valued at $32,397,536,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 606,815 shares of company stock worth $186,007,416 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.81.

Shares of MA stock opened at $343.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $339.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

