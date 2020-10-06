iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Chicago Wealth Management Inc.

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

IWP opened at $177.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $180.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

