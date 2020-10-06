Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Stake Trimmed by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lowered its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for about 2.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Southern by 562.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 454.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 17,791 shares of company stock worth $957,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Barclays raised shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average is $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

