Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of Navient worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Navient by 15.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 199,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Navient by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 40,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Navient by 67.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 101.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 630,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

NAVI opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.86. Navient Corp has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other news, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,226 shares in the company, valued at $213,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Remondi bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $391,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NAVI. Compass Point restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

