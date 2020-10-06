Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,763 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in FutureFuel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in FutureFuel by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64,683 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FutureFuel by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FutureFuel by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FutureFuel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of FF stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $514.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.33. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 60.74% and a return on equity of 25.48%.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

