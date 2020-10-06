Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to announce $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.62. Arrow Electronics posted earnings of $1.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $81.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $85.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average of $67.38.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,287.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,067,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $467,365.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,230 shares of company stock worth $6,035,273. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 763.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

