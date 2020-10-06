Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230,344 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,866,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,969,000 after acquiring an additional 68,163 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,387,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,024,000 after acquiring an additional 279,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,603,000 after acquiring an additional 53,958 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 18.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,927,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after purchasing an additional 302,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 122,178 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE MNR opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $15.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

