Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $8.41 Million Stock Holdings in 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,600 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 1life Healthcare were worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in 1life Healthcare during the second quarter worth $73,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $228,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in 1life Healthcare during the second quarter worth $2,044,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in 1life Healthcare by 9.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 1life Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONEM. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. 1life Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of -10.29.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,200.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $6,243,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,869,896.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 857,253 shares of company stock worth $24,619,865 in the last ninety days.

1life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.