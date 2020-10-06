Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUM opened at $419.62 on Tuesday. Humana Inc has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $431.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $406.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.01. The stock has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.73.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

