Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Chubb were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 26,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 103.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 16,858 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 95.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $119.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.72. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.