Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,809 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,837,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Crocs by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 60,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Crocs by 370.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CROX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $48.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.20 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.