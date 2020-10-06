Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth $37,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 47,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 33.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth $4,061,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 51.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $354,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,302.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,487. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $711.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.61. MGP Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $53.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.80.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGPI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

