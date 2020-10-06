Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

SRNE has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sorrento Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.19% and a negative return on equity of 490.67%. Analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

