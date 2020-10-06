$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Plantronics posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.67. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The firm had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

In other Plantronics news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $53,870,074.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plantronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 163.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 246,627 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the second quarter worth $610,000.

Plantronics stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

