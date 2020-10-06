Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $38,000 in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 108.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 105.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SWTX opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $53.63.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.