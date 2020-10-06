Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,072 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Virtu Financial worth $8,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 187,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VIRT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.41.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97. Virtu Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.